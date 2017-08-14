The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) is planning some special operations to keep alcohol out of the hands of underage students.They're being called minor stings and thousands of alcohol retailers will be targeted.TABC officials are testing businesses on or near university and college campuses.In the undercover operations, minors will attempt to buy alcohol from bars, restaurants, convenience and liquor stores.If they are successful in buying something underage the business could face administrative or even criminal charges.TABC hopes to identify businesses that routinely sell to students under 21.Last year's back-to-school operation tested 1,337 retail locations and more than 90 percent were in compliance with the law.In the past 12 months, more than 12,000 minor stings were conducted and 1,333 violations were recorded.TABC uses back-to-school as a time to remind retailers about their important role of keeping alcohol out of the hands of people under 21.