WEST BAY, Texas (KTRK) --Citing unsafe conditions in the waters of San Luis Pass, Brazoria County Commissioner's Court has voted to ban visitors from entering the water for recreational activities.
The ban, which goes into effect on Aug. 18, prohibits visitors from "entering the waters of the San Luis Pass for any activity, including bathing, fishing and/or swimming."
Over the past several weeks, four people have drowned in San Luis Pass in three separate incidents. On Aug. 7, a man and his son-in-law drowned after getting caught in a rip current.
In early July, a Houston father drowned when the kayak he was in with his family capsized just north of the San Luis Pass.
Just a week earlier, a 19-year-old fisherman drowned as he fished with a friend; authorities believe the pair was pulled under by a rip current.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff