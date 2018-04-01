SWAT team responds after man barricades himself inside Kingwood home

Man barricaded inside home after firing 10 shots into neighbors garage (KTRK)

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Departments SWAT team responded to a home in Kingwood after a man barricaded himself inside his home.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:00 a.m. in the 3400 block of Any Way Street.

Investigators say the man fired at least 10 shots into his neighbors garage after getting into an argument with his wife. Once police arrived, the man had barricaded himself inside his home.

Authorities say the wife is not inside of the home, but their young son is. Investigators are trying to get a judge to sign a warrant to enter the home.

There are no reports of any injuries.
