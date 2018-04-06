PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --Two chase suspects are on the run after police say they bailed out of a U-Haul box truck and into a wooded area in Pasadena.
Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is at the scene and just talked to investigators about the chase.
The chase started on Fuqua Street near Beamer Road and ended in Pasadena, stretching for about 11 miles.
Authorities say the suspects ditched the U-Haul, which they believe is stolen, and took off into the area off Red Bluff and Bay Area Boulevard, near the Kipper Mease Sports Complex.
K9 units and a police helicopter were used to try to track down the suspects, but police eventually called off the search.
The U-Haul was towed away.
No word yet on what led to the chase.
