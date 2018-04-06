2 chase suspects run into woods after bailing out of U-Haul in Pasadena

EMBED </>More Videos

Two chase suspects are on the run after police say they bailed from a U-Haul box truck.

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Two chase suspects are on the run after police say they bailed out of a U-Haul box truck and into a wooded area in Pasadena.

Eyewitness News reporter Jeff Ehling is at the scene and just talked to investigators about the chase.

The chase started on Fuqua Street near Beamer Road and ended in Pasadena, stretching for about 11 miles.

Authorities say the suspects ditched the U-Haul, which they believe is stolen, and took off into the area off Red Bluff and Bay Area Boulevard, near the Kipper Mease Sports Complex.

K9 units and a police helicopter were used to try to track down the suspects, but police eventually called off the search.

The U-Haul was towed away.

No word yet on what led to the chase.

EMBED More News Videos

Police were searching for two suspects who led them on a chase and later ditched a U-Haul.

Follow Jeff on Facebook and Twitter.

SEE ALSO: Bizarre stolen U-Haul chase ends with strange standoff and kissing scene
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chaseHoustonPasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen charged in killing of 8-year-old has history of arrests
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Wrong-way driver leads police on chase through 3 counties
Conor McGregor turns himself in following backstage melee
How to protect your mobile phone from pop-up ads
Legal gambling? How poker rooms find a path to legality
Dunkin' Donuts giving away free cold brew coffee samples
8 months of construction closures on West Loop
Show More
YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite
The end is near! Galleria road construction will finish in 2018
Dolphin rescued by EMS and another man on High Island
Everybody likes free: What to do in Houston that won't cost you
Firefighter deaths in SW Inn fire caused by radios, attorney says
More News