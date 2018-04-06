EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3308060" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police were searching for two suspects who led them on a chase and later ditched a U-Haul.

Two chase suspects are on the run after police say they bailed out of a U-Haul box truck and into a wooded area in Pasadena.The chase started on Fuqua Street near Beamer Road and ended in Pasadena, stretching for about 11 miles.Authorities say the suspects ditched the U-Haul, which they believe is stolen, and took off into the area off Red Bluff and Bay Area Boulevard, near the Kipper Mease Sports Complex.K9 units and a police helicopter were used to try to track down the suspects, but police eventually called off the search.The U-Haul was towed away.No word yet on what led to the chase.