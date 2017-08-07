Suspects linked to 2 recent high profile murder cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Two recent high profile cases of missing men have now been linked together, and detectives say one man has been charged and his cousin is wanted for questioning.
Glenser Soliman, a nurse supervisor for St. Luke's Hospital, was found dead in February. University of Houston student An Nguyen has been missing since March 31 and investigators now presume he is dead, although his body never been found.
Harris County Sheriff's Office detectives say their investigation led to a suspect in each case, linking the deaths together. Both men's vehicles were found.
Brandon Lyons is charged with capital murder and is in custody. His cousin Jerret Alan is wanted in connection with the cases.
Investigators say both victims are Asian males who are believed to have been using social media chat sites. The motives for the cases have not been determined.
Solimon, 44, was missing for 11 days before his body was discovered under some debris in the 2800 block of Hirschfield. Nothing had been disturbed at his home in Spring. Relatives said Soliman was a responsible, routine-oriented person who would never just disappear.
Nguyen vanished after leaving a friend's home, saying he was going home to study. He never made it to a scheduled job interview. The Harris County Sheriff's Office recovered his 2016 Jeep Renegade and searched the vehicle for evidence.
Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff