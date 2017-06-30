Suspects in custody after police chase

A traffic stop turned into a chase Friday afternoon ending in a truck plowing into a fence.Houston police say the chase ended in a weird way, but thankfully no one was hurt.After crashing into the fence, two people inside the truck bailed out and ran into the neighborhood. Police arrived and immediatly started to find them.Officers say they were led to the home by the brother of the suspects. Apparently the brother found out about the chase and tried to help the suspects.Undercover officers followed the brother to a home where they found one of the suspects. The other suspect was caught rather quickly; he got a long gash on his inner thigh while trying to jump a fence.Neighbors say this is not the first time something like this has happened in the neighborhood."That's terrible because about a week and a half ago it was our neighbor next door that did same thing to his fence. And (it happened to) this neighbor in front too twice. So I've been thinking of putting a big old fence because next time they're going to inside of the house," said one concerned neighbor.While the two people in the car face charges, police say they will not charge the brother for trying to help.