U.S. & WORLD

Suspected office gunman fired after attack earlier this year

EMBED </>More Videos

3 killed in Maryland office park shooting, suspect on loose. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on October 18, 2017.

EDGEWOOD, Maryland --
A newspaper is reporting that a man who police say killed three people and wounded two more at his Maryland workplace was fired from another job earlier this year after he attacked a co-worker.

The Baltimore Sun reports that a former co-worker of Radee Prince sought a restraining order against him in February. In an application for his request, the co-worker said Prince had punched another employee in the face and threatened employees.


The man said in his written application that Prince came back to the business several times after he was fired.

He said one time, Prince came to see him, and cursed and yelled at him. The person wrote: "I felt very threatened because he is a big guy and very aggressive on me."

The man said Prince did not get physical with him, but wrote: "I do not want to wait until he will."

A Harford County District Court judge denied the order.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshootingMaryland
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Ford recalling 1.3M vehicles for possible door issue
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
Higher Ed: University offers marijuana degree
A deep dive into the 'Take a Knee' controversy
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Fired teacher allegedly touched 8-year-old at school
Hours before execution, Tourniquet Killer granted stay
3 Spring ISD schools placed on lockdown
Video shows suspects firing rifles during carjacking
Tragic house fire kills mom and 5 children
Massive traffic backups for D-SNAP lines
NFL Draft going to Cowboys' stadium in 2018
Council refuses to raise taxes, despite mayor's request
Show More
He's set to die today, but who is Tourniquet Killer?
HPD looking for victims linked to Boy Scout volunteer
Another beautiful, sunny day in Houston!
Ford recalling 1.3M vehicles for possible door issue
Police ID woman found in remote area of Missouri City
More News
Top Video
Fired teacher allegedly touched 8-year-old at school
NFL Draft going to Cowboys' stadium in 2018
Police ID woman found in remote area of Missouri City
Video shows suspects firing rifles during carjacking
More Video