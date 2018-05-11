  • LIVE VIDEO Clara Harris leaves prison after 15 years

Suspected drunk driver slams into 2 light poles on highway in Wisconsin

Driver slams into light pole in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (KTRK) --
Crazy video out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, shows a suspected drunk driver in a truck take out a couple of light poles on the highway.

The video shows the truck climb on top of the dividing wall on the highway.

The driver then slams into a light pole before taking out a second one.

Drivers on the other side tried to swerve out of the way, but that caused a big pileup.

No one was seriously hurt.

Deputies gave the driver of the truck a field sobriety test, then arrested him.

