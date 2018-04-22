CHILD DEATH

Suspected drunk driver exposes breast during investigation of crash that killed child

EMBED </>More Videos

Child killed in crash in northwest Houston, Christine Dobbyn reports.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after a 3-year-old boy was killed in a vehicle crash in northwest Houston.

Authorities say Lakendra Nicholson appeared to be intoxicated during the time of the crash when she struck several cars.

The boy died in his mother's arms at the scene, his family told ABC13.

He was in the backseat of a vehicle that Nicholson is accused of hitting.

Witnesses described seeing a speeding driver and hearing "terrible noises," before they realized a child was in the vehicle.

"All of a sudden I heard a big crash and I ran over to the street and saw this car had run in behind the ladies in the black car. The other lady hit another car. Immediately we tried to help the people who was in the car," witness Paul Johnson said.

Investigators say they recovered white pills in a Crown Royal bag and a "smoked joint" from inside Nicholson's wrecked vehicle.

When authorities made contact with Nicholson at Memorial Herman Hospital, they said her eyes were bloodshot red, her speech was slurred and she appeared disoriented.

Officers said Nicholson couldn't recall much leading up to the crash, but she did remember having two Bud Light margaritas.

Reports stated that Nicholson pulled out her left breast during the sobriety test, and refused to provide a blood sample.

Nicholson is charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter, two counts of intoxication assault and one count of driving while intoxicated.

Court records show she was previously charged with DWI on March 13.

She is being held on a $70,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashcrashchild deathHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD DEATH
2-year-old dies in crash in NW Houston
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Man sentenced in Humble boy's death charged with DWI
Boy, 4, beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
More child death
Top Stories
Armed men wanted after robbing Sweet Tomatoes
Man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
HPD officer responsive after critical golf cart crash
Family releases photos of Barbara Bush's private burial service in College Station
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
Names of victims in deadly Waffle House shooting released
PHOTOS: Friends, family, dignitaries and VIP guests pay their respects to Barbara Bush
Show More
Hundreds fill streets to say final farewell to Barbara Bush
College Station welcomes Barbara Bush home one final time
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
Woman shot, killed after refusing to let use cell phone
1 person shot at nightclub in southwest Houston
More News