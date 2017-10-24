Officer-involved shooting investigation at 5400 Bellaire Blvd. Robbery suspect struck. No officers hurt. Commanders, PIO en route. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 24, 2017

A suspect has been shot in an reported officer-involved shooting at Bellaire near Chimney Rock.Houston police spotted the robbery suspect and tried to approach him. The suspect was accused of having a knife when officers fired shots.After a few minutes police called for EMS on the scene.There's a large police presence at the scene.