Suspect wounded in reported officer-involved shooting in SW Houston

The suspect was accused of having a knife when officers fired shots. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect has been shot in an reported officer-involved shooting at Bellaire near Chimney Rock.



Houston police spotted the robbery suspect and tried to approach him. The suspect was accused of having a knife when officers fired shots.

After a few minutes police called for EMS on the scene.

There's a large police presence at the scene.
ABC13 Courtney Fischer is on the way to the scene and will have live updates on Eyewitness News this morning.

