HIGH-SPEED CHASE

Suspect who led deputies on chase in Galveston County dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect who led deputies on chase in Galveston County dies (KTRK)

SEABROOK, Texas --
A driver who deputies say crashed while trying to get away from them has died.

Deputies say the crash happened in the 3400 block of State Highway 146 around 2 a.m. this morning after they responded to a report about a suspicious vehicle halfway in the road and halfway in a ditch on Avenue D in Bacliff.

Deputies said the driver showed signs of intoxication before he fled the scene, reaching up to 90 mph as he entered the Seabrook area.

The chase ended when the suspect's vehicle went airborne and hit a concrete wall. He was the only one in the vehicle, authorities said.

The driver was flown by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he later died. He has not been identified at this time.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashhigh-speed chasecar crashSeabrookBacliffGalveston County
HIGH-SPEED CHASE
Robbery suspects in 'Scream' masks lead police in chase
2 in custody after high-speed chase involving U-Haul truck
Caught on camera: Police officer falls, still stops chase
City of Houston employee ID'd as innocent driver killed during chase
More high-speed chase
Top Stories
Charges filed in latest Houston Snapchat shooting case
TSU assistant baseball coach suspended after arrest
Rain expected later today, with strong storms tonight
Judge denies change of venue request in couple's murder trial
Veteran racing against time to free dog stuck in culvert
HPD officer in critical condition after golf cart crash
Penn ignored suicidal student's pleas for help, parents say
Will Ferrell among 4 injured in overturn crash in California
Show More
Toys R Us boss serenades workers with new take on jingle
Man in brawl at Apple Store says fight was misunderstanding
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
Trump lashes out at ex-FBI director: 'LEAKER & LIAR'
More News