BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) --
Bellaire police are searching for a suspect who robbed a 60-year-old man working at a home construction site.

The victim told ABC13 that the suspect drove by and said he needed money for gas.

The victim said when he pulled out his wallet to help the man out, the suspect grabbed it and tried to run off.

Surveillance video captured the suspect trying to get the man's wallet, but the 60-year-old fought back and managed to hold on to it. The suspect did get away with some cash.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
