Sir Romeo Milam, 4, remains in hospital 2 months after being hit by stray bullet during Houston gunfight

Sir Romeo Milam, 4, remains in hospital 2 months after being hit by stray bullet during Houston gunfight (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 4-year-old boy who has undergone 14 surgeries since he was hit by a stray bullet on Houston's south side is out of the ICU for the first time since May.

Sir Romeo Milam was caught in the crossfire at King's Row Apartments, and has been battling severe injuries ever since. He's still got scrap metal from the bullet inside of him and he can't eat on his own, but this weekend, there was a breakthrough.

"He's doing a lot better than what anyone expected, thank God for that," Lori Milam, Sir Romeo's grandmother, said.

Milam has been at Texas Children's Hospital around the clock, hopeful and prayerful. She says Harris County Precinct 7 advocates visited Thursday and lifted her grandbaby's spirits, as seen in a photo with him smiling.

"That smile is just infectious. We just love him," Milam continued.

Physically, it's an uphill battle for the little guy. He goes twice a week to get the wound vacuum taken out and to make sure his insides are healing. The hope is that he'll be off dialysis soon and can be closed up and given a skin graft.

As for the men who shattered Sir Romeo's life, the boy's grandmother* has a message for them.

"How do you still sleep at night knowing that this little boy is still here in this hospital? Put your guns down. Find something to do."

4-year-old boy shot during brawl at apartment complex on Houston's south side
Adrian Peterson leads peace walk after 4-year-old was injured in shooting
NFL star Adrian Peterson leads peace walk after 4-year-old was injured in shooting

