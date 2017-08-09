SEARCH IS ON: Suspect stabs employee with stolen machete

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are on the hunt for two brazen robbers in northwest Harris County.

Investigators said one of suspects stabbed an employee at the JEDS Hardware Store on Aldine Mall Road twice in head, all over three chainsaws. The robbery happened in the middle of the day on July 16.

Mike Harris, a manager at the store, said he saw the suspect in the store with a cart containing three chainsaws. He said the man looked suspicious. Soon after, Harris said the man ran out of the store with the cart and Harris chased after him, two other employees followed.

"We had a little confrontation trying to get the merchandise back. He had a truck waiting," said Mike Harris, manager of JEDS Hardware Store.

Harris said the suspect tried to throw the loot in the bed of the truck. Then Harris said as the suspect was fighting with him, the suspect stabbed him with a machete. Harris said the suspect had just stolen the machete from the store, and used it to stab him.



"He stuck in my head and when he stuck it in my head, I knew it was bad for a moment and I kind of fell backwards and then when he come, he stabbed me again and when he did I threw my hand up," Harris said. "That's when he cut my hand and the tendon."

Surveillance video shows the suspect jump in the bed of the truck as the driver takes off. As the driver is backing out, he hits another employee with the door.

The crooks took off, but the surveillance video captured a clear image of the suspect inside of the store.

He is described as a white man, between 5'3" and 5'4," weighing 220 pounds. The second suspect that was driving the truck is described as being an older white man.

Harris said he will never forget the suspect's face.

"I will never forget his face because I remember the smile he had on his face when he stabbed me," said Harris.

Harris received staples in his head and stitches in his hand. He is doing okay.

His fellow employees said Harris and the other two employees that tried to stop the thieves are very loyal.

"That shows they're very loyal to the store. Mike manages the store. It was like his own," said Eileen Trejo, a JEDS Hardware employee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Robbery division at 713 274- 9210 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.


