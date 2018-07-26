ROBBERY

Suspect shot during standoff at Family Dollar store in Houston

Suspect shot during standoff at Family Dollar store in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A robbery suspect was shot during a standoff with police at a store in northeast Houston.

A SWAT team was called to the Family Dollar store in the 9600 block of Hirsch Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

FB Live: Suspect shot during standoff at Family Dollar store in Houston


The Houston Police Department says shots were fired when the robbery suspects barricaded themselves inside the store.

Initially, officers were not sure where the shots were coming from.

The suspect who was shot is in unknown condition.

HPD says a second suspect was not injured during the exchange and is currently in custody.

