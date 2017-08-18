U.S. & WORLD

Suspect shot after several stabbed in Finland

COPENHAGEN, Denmark --
Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people in the western city of Turku.

Finnish broadcaster YLE says several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city.

On Twitter, police urged people to avoid that part of Turku.

Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat says six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife.

