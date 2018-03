Deputies say a shooting suspect is on the run in northeast Harris County.The Harris County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a reported shooting in the 5700 block of Easthampton Drive just after 2:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.When they arrived, they found a man shot in the leg at the scene.The victim was transported to LBJ Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.Deputies are searching for the man's shooter. We do not have a description of the suspect.