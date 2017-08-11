PIO en route to officer involved shooting at 973 Ashland Street in Channelview #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 11, 2017

A suspect has been killed after opening fire on Harris County Sheriff's deputies who were attempting to serve a warrant.A spokesperson with the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed the suspect died in the shooting that took place at about 5 a.m. in the 900 block of Ashland Street.Authorities say the suspect began shooting and deputies returned fire. No deputies were injured.The suspect's identity has not been released.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.