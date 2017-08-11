Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Channelview

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies say the suspect opened fire on them before he was shot.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect has been killed after opening fire on Harris County Sheriff's deputies who were attempting to serve a warrant.

A spokesperson with the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed the suspect died in the shooting that took place at about 5 a.m. in the 900 block of Ashland Street.


Authorities say the suspect began shooting and deputies returned fire. No deputies were injured.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
officer involved shootingdeputy-involved shootingChannelviewHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man grazed by bullet when truck thief opens fire at him
Dad fighting wrongful child support begins 165-mile walk
Heat advisory issued for Friday
Dramatic video: Sports car causes crash, speeds off
Nissan to pay $97.7M in proposed Takata settlement
Difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion
Up to 160 Applebee's and IHOP locations may close
How to save during Sales Tax Holiday weekend
Show More
HPD to keep track of which bars over-serve
Investigators: Missing man's ID found on human remains
HEATED MEETING: Man throws money during HISD meeting
Charges dropped against deputies accused in search
Cartier and hospital volunteer battle over 'LOVE'
More News
Top Video
Dramatic video: Sports car causes crash, speeds off
Nissan to pay $97.7M in proposed Takata settlement
Dad fighting wrongful child support begins 165-mile walk
Tax FREE weekend and more freebies for your week
More Video