A SWAT scene is unfolding at an apartment complex in the Katy area on Katy-Flewellen Road near Gaston.Authorities say the man barricaded inside the apartment is believed to be linked to a woman killed in Harris County.A call came in to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office saying a man had killed his wife and was threatening to kill himself.Deputies were heard shouting commands at a man barricaded inside an apartment. They're still trying to make contact with him.Nearby apartment residents are being removed from the area as a safety precaution.Authorities at one point were concerned that a baby was inside, but they said the child is at a different location with a relative.The woman killed in Harris County has been described as either the wife or girlfriend of the suspect in the apartment.