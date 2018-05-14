Suspect in SWAT standoff near Katy linked to woman's murder in Harris County

A SWAT scene is unfolding at an apartment complex in the Katy area on Katy-Flewellen Road near Gaston.

Authorities say the man barricaded inside the apartment is believed to be linked to a woman killed in Harris County.

A call came in to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office saying a man had killed his wife and was threatening to kill himself.

Deputies were heard shouting commands at a man barricaded inside an apartment. They're still trying to make contact with him.

Nearby apartment residents are being removed from the area as a safety precaution.

Authorities at one point were concerned that a baby was inside, but they said the child is at a different location with a relative.

The woman killed in Harris County has been described as either the wife or girlfriend of the suspect in the apartment.
