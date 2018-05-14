Authorities say the man barricaded inside the apartment is believed to be linked to a woman killed in Harris County.
A call came in to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office saying a man had killed his wife and was threatening to kill himself.
Deputies were heard shouting commands at a man barricaded inside an apartment. They're still trying to make contact with him.
Nearby apartment residents are being removed from the area as a safety precaution.
Authorities at one point were concerned that a baby was inside, but they said the child is at a different location with a relative.
The woman killed in Harris County has been described as either the wife or girlfriend of the suspect in the apartment.
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter for updates.