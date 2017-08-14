Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We're working to learn more about a suspect who was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff in southeast Houston.
Police are in the 8400 block of Coolidge, where a possibly armed suspect barricaded him or herself inside a home.
Houston police said negotiators were at the scene attempting to communicate with the suspect.
The suspect was taken into custody "without incident," according to HPD.
