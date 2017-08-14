Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're working to learn more about a suspect who was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff in southeast Houston.

Police are in the 8400 block of Coolidge, where a possibly armed suspect barricaded him or herself inside a home.

Houston police said negotiators were at the scene attempting to communicate with the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody "without incident," according to HPD.


We are working to get details on how this scene began. Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
swatstandoffHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Officials charge mom of abandoned newborn
Hazmat to clean up mercury spill at Midtown lofts
What we know about suspect in Charlottesville attack
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
'Racism is evil' - Trump condemns white supremacists
Mother of woman hurt in Charlottesville speaks
Police: Garbage truck driver at fault in deadly accident
Taylor Swift's allegation that she was groped heads to jury
Show More
Bond denied for driver in attack in Charlottesville
Man stabbed to death in dispute over parking spot
Experiments, ice cream launched to space station
Father hit by car while helping daughter hurt in wreck
Difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion
More News
Photos
Facing life threatening disease with fitness and faith
Incredible mansion hits market in Memorial area
World's biggest bounce house is coming to Houston
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dead at 77
More Photos