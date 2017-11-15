A man is in jail after a slow-speed chase from West University to east Houston overnight.The chase began just before 2 a.m. when West University Place police attempted to pull over a driver for failing to use his blinker properly.Police say the suspect was holding up traffic on I-10 as he drove 30 to 40 mph on the East Freeway.The vehicle was eventually spiked by police along I-10 and Federal."Our officers were able to get ahead of the chase, deploy spike strips, flatten the tires," explained Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department. "The vehicle stopped at I-10 and Federal and officers took the suspect into custody."Police say they initially believed the suspect may have been drunk or impaired, but test results came back negative for both.The suspected driver was arrested and charged with evading a motor vehicle by the West University Place Police Department.No injuries were reported.