Suspect in custody after reports of a man with a gun at high school

ALEX STONE
A suspect is in custody after reports of a man with a gun at a high school in Palmdale, California, which is about 60 miles north of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The initial report came in at 7:05 a.m. local time, and was followed by a report about a half hour later of shots fired near an elementary school in the area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office.

Los Angeles County fire officials said they had received a report of one person with an unknown injury who went to a hospital with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the hand or arm, sources told ABC News.

"One person is detained," she said. "We don't know if the person is a student, we don't have an age or a description. It's too early to tell."

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Office deputies were searching the grounds of Highland High School in Palmdale, Officer Nicole Nishida, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, told ABC News.

The high school was being searched by dogs trained to detect explosives, law enforcement sources told ABC News, as sheriff's deputies worked to calm worried parents who had come to the school after social media reports of a shooting.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were also on scene at Manzanita Elementary School in Palmdale, which is now all clear.

Deputies reported to the elementary school but found no victims and no sign of a shooter, spokeswoman Nishida said.
