Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting near Pasadena schools

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect is in custody after an officer-involved shooting Monday morning in Pasadena.

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
The all clear has been given near three Pasadena schools after a suspect who allegedly exchanged gunfire with officers was caught.

Authorities tell ABC13 the incident happened around 4 a.m. and lasted for about three hours.

The Pasadena Police Department tweeted Monday morning that it was urging all citizens to stay out of the area around Bondy Intermediate, Turner Elementary and Pasadena Memorial High School while officers searched for the suspect.

At one point, authorities say he was seen jumping fences. He is in custody.

Parents can now drop their children off at the schools.

No officers were hurt.

Follow Jeff on Facebook and Twitter for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policePasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Morally unfit:' Top moments from James Comey's interview on Trump
Former First Lady Barbara Bush at home in comfort care
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
How Barbara Bush influenced Mattress Mack's giving
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
Cantina photos capture Barbara Bush's zest for life
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Show More
Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy
7 inmates dead and 17 injured after prison fight
HPD: Off-duty sergeant shot burglary suspect at his home in Third Ward
2 men use U-Haul in attempt to smash into gun range
Harden-led Rockets defeat T-Wolves to take 1-0 series lead
More News