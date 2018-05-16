Suspect in custody after leading police on high-speed chase in Houston

Suspect in custody after leading police on chase in Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect is in custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase Wednesday in west Houston.

According to Houston police, officers were chasing a suspect in a possible stolen truck. The chase started around 2:55 p.m. near 11200 West Greens Road.

Police were able to capture the suspect on Briar Forest Drive.
No other details have been released.
