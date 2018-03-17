Suspect identified after stealing patrol car and taking police on chase

Suspect identified after stealing patrol car and taking police on chase, Deborah Wrigley reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 34-year-old man is in custody after stealing a police car and leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Houston, police said.

According to Houston police, officers responded to a burglary call on Ritz Street around 6 p.m. Friday.

After allegedly stealing the patrol car, Marvin Jones took police on a chase down the Eastex Freeway through downtown Houston.

"They were inside the location, checking, they both thought they had locked the car. Somehow, the suspect that's in custody right now, he got in patrol vehicle and left the scene," Lt. Ronnie Wilkins said.

The near hour-long chase ended at Liberty Road near Wayside in northeast Houston.

Spike strips were used to bring the chase to a halt, but not before the stolen police vehicle continued to drive on rims. That may be what caused it to spark, and later catch fire.

A hostage negotiator used police radio to urge Jones to stop and get out.

"Stop the vehicle and I can guarantee your safety if you exit and listen to the voice instructions. Do this now, Marvin. You don't want to hurt anybody," police said.

Jones is facing four felony charges including evading arrest in a motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and felon in possession of a weapon.

His arrests date back more than a decade, including criminal trespass, indecent exposure, drug possession, assault of a family member, and assault of a security officer.

No injuries were reported.
