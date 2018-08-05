Woman says Houston doctor's murder suspect deeded her his home because he was terminally ill

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman says Houston doctor's murder suspect deeded her his home because he was terminally ill

PAINESVILLE, Ohio --
An Ohio woman who was an acquaintance of the man suspected of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors in Houston learned several days after the fatal shooting that he'd deeded his home to her.

Jeannette Spencer, of Painesville, Ohio, told the (Willoughby) News-Herald she called Joseph Pappas on July 24 after being notified by mail about the deed transfer. Dr. Mark Hausknecht was fatally shot while riding his bike four days earlier.

She says Pappas told her he'd given the home to her because he was terminally ill. She says she'd known Pappas for about 25 years.

Spencer says Pappas texted her Monday and said he was committing suicide and provided instructions on securing the home.

Pappas killed himself Friday during a confrontation with Texas authorities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
doctorsman killedmurderterminal illnessOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Show More
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
More News