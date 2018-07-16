Suspect charged with murder as Houston woman still missing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A man who police say had a missing woman's belongings at his home has been charged with murder.
Houston police said 37-year-old Alex Haggerty was charged in the case involving the disappearance of Brittany Burfield.
Haggerty is behind bars on an unrelated charge for choking a woman. In that case, his bond was set at $15,000.
Detectives named Haggerty as the suspect in the disappearance of the 37-year-old woman, who was last seen on June 25.
HPD investigators have charged Alex Haggerty with murder in the case of missing female Brittany Burfield. Haggerty, 37, is charged in the 177th State District Court. Burfield remains missing. #hounews pic.twitter.com/JJzRRiIgtJ— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 16, 2018
Homicide detectives identified Haggerty as an acquaintance of Burfield. Investigators searched his home on Drew Street in Third Ward and said they found some of Burfield's clothes and other personal items in the yard.
Texas EquuSearch volunteers used search dogs last week to sniff around a dilapidated, abandoned house on Drew Street.
Burfield has a two-inch tattoo of a female Egyptian eye on the back of her neck. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a black V-neck shirt. If you have any information about Brittany's disappearance, you're urged to call police.
