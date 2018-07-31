EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3858563" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jeffrey Andre McDonald is wanted in the murder of 58-year-old Rebecca Suhrheinrich.

Police sources say 46-year-old Jeffery McDonald has been charged with the murder of Rebecca Suhrheinrich.Sources say an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday evening. Meanwhile neighbors are giving a chilling account of Rebecca's final moments just before she went missing last Friday."It was like boom boom boom, like loud," said Ashley, who lives above Rebecca's apartment.She says she often heard arguing and fighting coming from Rebecca's apartment, but Thursday night was different."Like dang, like that doesn't sound like how normal when they would be fighting," Ashley said.Ashley says the screams grew louder and louder."It's very shocking, I mean when you hear it happening in the moment. Thursday night it was happening near me, and my cousin heard somebody say, 'Help me,'" explained Ashley.Shortly after that, Ashley says she heard big bangs up against the wall."It was like a person or an object was getting thrown against the wall, so I was like, 'Should I call the police, because they're always fighting.' Me and my cousin was like, we'll just mind our own business," Ashley said.The next day, the 58-year-old accountant didn't show up for work. Worried coworkers came to the home Monday after she was a no-show again.Investigators say the apartment was locked, but in disarray and that's when they started talking with neighbors and tracking down clues."They said there was a lot of blood in the apartment and that she was missing, so it really alarmed me," said neighbor Helena Curvey.Homicide investigators spent Monday night collecting evidence. Tuesday afternoon, deputies were led to Greens Bayou, where a woman's body was found. Detectives believe it's Rebecca."It's shocking, I mean, you only see stuff like this on TV and to have it happen right under you," added Ashley.