Suspect back in custody after escape from LBJ Hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A suspect is back in custody after escaping from constables at LBJ Hospital early Monday morning.
Precinct 4 Deputies say the suspect was originally arrested at a park.
The suspect was transferred to LBJ Hospital for treatment of a cut to the head. At that point the suspect ran from the hospital.
Deputies believe the suspect may have gotten a ride to a location in Live Oak where they were eventually taken back into custody.
It's not known why the suspect was arrested or any possible charges they may be facing.
