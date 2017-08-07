Suspect back in custody after escape from LBJ Hospital

A suspect is back in custody after escaping from constables at LBJ Hospital early Monday morning.Precinct 4 Deputies say the suspect was originally arrested at a park.The suspect was transferred to LBJ Hospital for treatment of a cut to the head. At that point the suspect ran from the hospital.Deputies believe the suspect may have gotten a ride to a location in Live Oak where they were eventually taken back into custody.It's not known why the suspect was arrested or any possible charges they may be facing.