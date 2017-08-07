Suspect back in custody after escape from LBJ Hospital

Suspect back in custody after escaping from constables at LBJ Hospital.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect is back in custody after escaping from constables at LBJ Hospital early Monday morning.

Precinct 4 Deputies say the suspect was originally arrested at a park.

The suspect was transferred to LBJ Hospital for treatment of a cut to the head. At that point the suspect ran from the hospital.

Deputies believe the suspect may have gotten a ride to a location in Live Oak where they were eventually taken back into custody.

It's not known why the suspect was arrested or any possible charges they may be facing.

