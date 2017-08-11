Suspect at large after beating man in front of his wife in South Braeswood

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for the suspect in a brutal beating on South Braeswood.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man will need surgery to repair his face after he was brutally beaten while walking with his wife in the South Braeswood area Thursday evening.

Onsy Kirolos, 63, told his family his attacker started beating him unprovoked. Kirolos' son told Eyewitness News his father will need five or six surgeries as a result of the attack.

It happened at the 7900 block of S Braeswood around 7:30pm Thursday.

Kirolos' son said a man stepped in front of his dad.

"All of a sudden, he just looked back at him -- at my dad -- and his face was just mad, like he was upset or something, and he looked at my dad and said, 'Why are you walking behind me like that,'" Kirolos' son said.

He said his father ignored the man and kept walking until the man started punching him in the face, tackling him and continuing to punch him on the ground.

Houston police set up a perimeter in the surrounding neighborhood, searching for the attacker by foot and by air.

Roger Farley lives nearby.

"I heard a helicopter circling around, came outside and there were six or seven police cars down at the end of the block at Braesridge and Twin Hills and one up on Valley Mill."

According to Houston police, the suspect got away, running through yards and hopping fences.

Kirolos' son hopes the attacker gets help.

"This is just an unforgettable scene that we will remember for the rest of our lives, the way my father's face is and the way it looks," he said, "It's unforgettable. He just needs to get some help."

If you have any information that could help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
beatingcrime stoppersattackHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Dozen in custody accused in child sex trafficking cases
Alleged dad of abandoned newborn reveals what he knew
Judge throws out DJ's suit against Taylor Swift
Renowned artist must close studio for I-45 expansion
Deputies kill suspect who shot at them from apartment
Extreme Steam in Houston this Weekend
Veteran: Mortgage spikes 327% after bad tax assessment
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot continue to rise
Show More
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Salmonella cases linked to papayas found in Texas
Woman goes into labor just before wedding ceremony
Dad fighting wrongful child support begins 165-mile walk
University of Houston's Katy groundbreaking delayed
More News
Top Video
Break the plateau: Lose those last few pounds!
Veteran: Mortgage spikes 327% after bad tax assessment
Witches prep for solar eclipse with celebration and ritual
University of Houston's Katy groundbreaking delayed
More Video