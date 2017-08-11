A man will need surgery to repair his face after he was brutally beaten while walking with his wife in the South Braeswood area Thursday evening.Onsy Kirolos, 63, told his family his attacker started beating him unprovoked. Kirolos' son told Eyewitness News his father will need five or six surgeries as a result of the attack.It happened at the 7900 block of S Braeswood around 7:30pm Thursday.Kirolos' son said a man stepped in front of his dad."All of a sudden, he just looked back at him -- at my dad -- and his face was just mad, like he was upset or something, and he looked at my dad and said, 'Why are you walking behind me like that,'" Kirolos' son said.He said his father ignored the man and kept walking until the man started punching him in the face, tackling him and continuing to punch him on the ground.Houston police set up a perimeter in the surrounding neighborhood, searching for the attacker by foot and by air.Roger Farley lives nearby."I heard a helicopter circling around, came outside and there were six or seven police cars down at the end of the block at Braesridge and Twin Hills and one up on Valley Mill."According to Houston police, the suspect got away, running through yards and hopping fences.Kirolos' son hopes the attacker gets help."This is just an unforgettable scene that we will remember for the rest of our lives, the way my father's face is and the way it looks," he said, "It's unforgettable. He just needs to get some help."If you have any information that could help investigators, contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.