Suspect arrested after chase ends in crash with HPD officer and innocent driver injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect arrested after chase ends in crash with HPD officer and civilian injured (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect was arrested after a Houston police officer and innocent driver were injured following a brief chase and crash in northeast Houston.

The accident was reported around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Crosstimbers and Highway 59.


According to police reports, a witness called officers and reported that they were following a stolen vehicle in the 9400 block of Ramin.

Officers joined the pursuit, which ended a few minutes later when the Houston police officer struck another vehicle.

Officials say the man ran away from the accident, but officers were able to catch him and take him into custody.

The officer and the innocent driver were both taken to Memorial Hermann hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chaseofficer injuredcar crashhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Former HBU football star's death investigated as apparent fall
Autopsy details shooter in murder-suicide of divorcing men
Man charged in young girl's sex abuse gets life in prison
HCC's Central campus to remain closed Tuesday after threat
Woman rescued by officers after crashing car into Sugar Land lake
Gun range employee indicted in man's death turns himself in
Chase suspect charged with murder of innocent driver
Man accused of taking photos of women in dressing rooms
Show More
Girl, 15, shot during weekend house party in Manvel
Feds: Stop driving 2 types of trucks with dangerous airbags
Customers startled by snake on man's head at Houston pizza shop
Off-duty officer pulls gun on man over pack of Mentos
Allegations of racism after black graduates rushed off stage
More News