A suspect was arrested after a Houston police officer and innocent driver were injured following a brief chase and crash in northeast Houston.The accident was reported around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Crosstimbers and Highway 59.According to police reports, a witness called officers and reported that they were following a stolen vehicle in the 9400 block of Ramin.Officers joined the pursuit, which ended a few minutes later when the Houston police officer struck another vehicle.Officials say the man ran away from the accident, but officers were able to catch him and take him into custody.The officer and the innocent driver were both taken to Memorial Hermann hospital with non-life-threatening injuries