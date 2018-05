Houston police say a suspect in an apparent road rage incident is in custody after a shooting on the Gulf Freeway.Authorities say someone called them at 7:40 am Friday to report that the driver of a blue car shot at a woman in a gray car on the freeway inbound at Broadway.Officers followed the blue car and pulled it over at Old Galveston Road and Park Place. The driver was arrested.No word what led to the alleged road rage shooting or if anyone was hurt.