Suspect accused of exposing himself near Rosenberg school identified

Rosenberg police looking for 22-year-old suspect accused of exposing himself near a middle scchool.

ROSENGERG, Texas (KTRK) --
A 22-year-old man has been identified as the suspect accused of exposing himself near George Junior High School in Rosenberg.

A warrant is out for Saveion Mahood. He is wanted on a count of indecency with a child-exposure.

According to police, a young girl stated that a nude black man was standing at the corner of Marilyn and Leonard Street. She told investigators that the male started to follow her, which caused her to take off running.

The suspect was able to catch up to her and grabbed her by the waist, police said.

Investigators said another young girl described a similar incident on Tuesday. The girl also said a nude black man approached her and exposed himself near Marilyn Street and Brumbelow Street.

The male was not wearing a shirt, the girl said.

As a result of the incidents, Rosenberg school resource officers, patrol officers and detectives were staged in the area during bus pick-up and drop-off this week, Rosenberg police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rosenberg Police Department at 832-595-3700.
