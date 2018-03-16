Surveillance video captures drive-by shooting that injured 3-year-old boy

EMBED </>More Videos

Police looking for those responsible in a drive-by shooting. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston police are trying to find those responsible for a shootout that left two adults and a 3-year-old wounded in southwest Houston.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, an unknown number of suspects in a gold Cadillac began spraying bullets at a group of seven to 10 men at a strip center on Dashwood near Rampart.

The area is known for gang activity.

The victims are all expected to recover, but people who live and work in the area said they are fed up with the criminal activity.

EMBED More News Videos

RAW VIDEO: Surveillance video released in drive-by shooting.



Louis Nueva-Guevara, 28, and his son, 3-year-old Mateo, were sitting in the car and another sibling at a tire shop when he was hit. They were innocent bystanders, caught in what locals say is an on-going problem.

In exclusive surveillance video, you can see when the shots were fired. The video captured the gold Cadillac drive by a group of people and then everyone hits the ground. The car circles back, comes up Rampart Street, and starts firing again.

Someone in the attacked crowd shot back.



In addition to Mateo and his father being hit, 21-year-old Jose Soriano was also struck.

ORIGINAL STORY: Father and 3-year-old son injured in drive-by shooting
EMBED More News Videos

A father and his two children were caught in the crossfire in southwest Houston when suspects opened fire at a strip center.



Mateo was hit in the foot and suffered a bone fracture. He had surgery Friday morning and is expected to be in the hospital another few days to recover.

If you saw anything or know something about the shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or contact the Houston Police Department.

RELATED: CHILDREN INJURED IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTINGS

Young kids injured in drive by shooting while sitting in mom's car outside nail salon
EMBED More News Videos

Police are working to track down the person who shot a boy and girl outside a southeast Houston nail salon.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drive by shootingchild shotinvestigationhouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video