Supervisor murdered by robbery suspects at home construction site in east Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person is dead in an apparent homicide at a home construction site in east Harris County, deputies said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a construction site supervisor was fatally shot at the site in the 15400 block of Bonita Grulla Way.

Investigators said two men approached the supervisor in an apparent robbery. An altercation ensued, which ended with a suspect fatally shooting the man.

The two suspects are still on the run, authorities said.


The sheriff's office released an image of a mini van that they believe was used by the suspects.

