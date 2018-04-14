Substitute teacher charged with running student 'fight club'

EMBED </>More Videos

A former substitute teacher is charged with supervising a student "fight club" at a Connecticut high school. (WLS)

MONTVILLE, Conn. --
A former substitute teacher is charged with supervising a student "fight club" at a Connecticut high school.

Police say cellphone videos show 23-year-old Ryan Fish encouraging students as they slap each other in the middle of a classroom at Montville High School.

Fish pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges including reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor. He has denied facilitating the fights and says he thought the students were just being "rambunctious."

Fish was fired in October. Police began investigating in December after a student told a social worker he had been beaten at school.

Superintendent Brian Levesque tells The Day newspaper that he did not alert police after firing Fish because he knew of only one fight and thought it was an isolated incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationfighthigh schoolu.s. & worldConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Storms rip roof off Lamar U. building in Beaumont
Security guard shot outside sports bar in east Harris County
US, UK and France launch Syria strikes targeting chemical weapons
After storms clear, cooling temps and a great finish to the weekend
2-year-old killed after tree falls on home during storm
Trump orders retaliatory strike on Syria after chemical attack
Texas leaders react after Trump orders strike on Syria
Man gets life in prison for toilet dunking death of ex's baby
Show More
Police: Woman who drove SUV w/ family off CA cliff was drunk
Astros manager urges prayer for injured Houston officer
Mother of 4 aims to become oldest Texans cheerleader ever
Man accused of punching elderly couple at dog park
Houston man gets 55 years for woman's brutal gang rape
More News