Killeen substitute teacher puts duct tape over students' mouths

EMBED </>More Videos

A substitute teacher in Killeen put duct tape over students' mouths. (KTRK)

KILLEEN, Texas (KTRK) --
A substitute teacher in central Texas put duct tape over 10 students' mouths, according to a statement from Killeen ISD.

The bizarre incident happened in a fifth-grade classroom at Maxdale Elementary School, and the district said three additional students put duct tape over their own mouths "as a result of the substitute teacher's actions."

All 13 students received a medical examination after the incident. The district said they were not injured and later returned to class.

The teacher, who has not been named, "was immediately removed from the classroom and barred from the campus," according to a district spokesperson. Child Protective Services was notified.

"The leadership of Maxdale Elementary School and the Killeen Independent School District are deeply saddened by this event. The principal has informed parents, and has reassured parents that the staff will continue to work hard to make sure every child at the campus is absolutely safe every day," Killeen ISD chief communicatios offier Terry Abbott said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
texas newsstudentschild protective servicesbizarreKilleen
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man wanted by police after accident victim vanishes
School counselor accused of molestation in custody
Mother dies after being hit by SUV in Sienna Plantation
Large wastewater spill reported in Buffalo Bayou
Deshaun Watson helps furnish homes in Harvey's wake
Habitual felon sentenced to 60 yrs. for 3rd DWI
UH faces tough test in No. 25 Memphis
1971 deadly train yard blast that started Hazmat
Show More
Cities try to lure Amazon's HQ2
Front brings storms, colder temps to Houston
Restaurant says $13 chicken is from Popeyes
Trial date set for teen accused of killing parents
Austin-area gun store ransacked again by burglars
More News
Top Video
Habitual felon sentenced to 60 yrs. for 3rd DWI
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
Front brings storms, colder temps to Houston
Cities try to lure Amazon's HQ2
More Video