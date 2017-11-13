Students speak out after apartment floor collapses in Denton

DENTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A college party in Denton turned into a nightmare early Sunday for students at the University of North Texas when the floor of an apartment unit collapsed.

The scary incident was recorded by multiple partygoers inside.

The dark and startling images that flooded Denton area social media feeds on Sunday morning showed partying college kids one minute and shocked students climbing out of a collapsed floor the next.

Emmanuel Collins was in the middle of it all.

"There's probably about 50 people in there and everyone started jumping. Like everyone, it felt like a mosh pit. Then we felt like the floor start to cave in," said Collins.

Collins and fellow University of Houston student Halston Lilly were attending the party held on the third floor of an apartment complex near the UNT campus.

It was a song by Playboi Carti that got things jumping.

"'What, what, what' it shouts consecutively, but every time anyone hears it you just jump, it's a mosh pit," said Lilly.

Moments later, the top floor collapsed to the second and people began scrambling.

Luckily, there were only minor injuries reported.

The damage to the apartments though are extensive. Around 30 students are looking for new housing.


