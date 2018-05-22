SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

'I got sick to my stomach:' Students enter Santa Fe HS building for the first time since shooting

'I got sick to my stomach:' Students enter Santa Fe HS building for the first time since shooting (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Santa Fe High School students and staff were allowed to return to campus Tuesday afternoon to collect their personal belongings left behind during the May 18 shooting.

Santa Fe ISD police say individuals were allowed to go directly to the campus from noon to 4 p.m.

Seventeen-year-old junior Shelby Aguilera said walking the empty halls was "weird," adding, "Every single door was open, and it's just creepy."

She says her classroom was just as she left it Friday when she raced out of the building.

"I had an orange juice carton still there, open, turned on its side. Everything was still the same," Aguilera said.

Aguilera says she's ready for classes to resume next week so that she can join with friends again.

"Maybe with my friends, and with everybody together, and being able to tell them I love them. Maybe it would be easier," Aguilera said.

Most of the campus was unavailable, but students and staff were able to park in the visitors lot and enter the school through the east side of the building.

Officials say only the main classroom wing, athletic locker rooms and administrative hallways were accessible.
Police warned students and staff that cellphones were not allowed inside the school due to an ongoing investigation.

Santa Fe ISD students will return to school on Tuesday, May 29.
