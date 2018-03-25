Student gets knocked out by deer during school fire drill

EAGLE POINT, Oregon --
A high school student was knocked unconscious by a deer outside of her school during a fire drill.

KDRV reported that senior Josie Lemley suffered a concussion when a deer charged straight into her outside Eagle Point High School.

Video taken right after the incident shows staff and students gathered around Josie and the deer struggling to stand.

"Well, we were having a fire drill during school hours, and I made it halfway out there and next thing I know I was on the ground. I don't remember - I never saw any deer," Lemley said.

Lemley was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

"I still don't know how I don't have a broken bone from that," she added.

The school speculates that the sound of the alarms spooked the deer.

They may add perimeter checks to their drill plan.
