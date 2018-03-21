Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek High School

Student at Langham Creek High School arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to school. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A student has been arrested after allegedly bringing a gun to Langham Creek High School.

Cy-Fair ISD officials confirm the student brought a gun and was reportedly showing it off to other students on Wednesday morning. Those students immediately reported the situation to adminstrators.

CFISD police found the gun off campus, and arrested the student.

The student's age and identity have not been released.

A letter from the principal was sent to inform parents of the situation, commending the students for reporting the unsafe situation.
