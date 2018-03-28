String of vandalism frustrating residents in Tomball neighborhood

Residents say as many as 18 vehicles were damaged overnight in Tomball.At the Sync at Spring Cypress apartments, tenants are trying to figure out how to prevent another theft."I know there's a lot of damage done and it's going to cost us all money," Max Doss said.Doss says someone bashed in the side window to his truck overnight, stealing a bunch of paperwork including copies of his license and social security card.For him it's not just the inconvenience, not just the money he had to lay out to get his truck fixed, but it's the cost of that feeling of security that he's lost."I was livid. I was very mad. We work hard for what we've got," he said.Doss and other residents helped cover up the windows of other vehicles before the rain got in Wednesday.Handguns, laptops and tools were stolen, according to authorities.Residents say it is not the first time there's been trouble with theft in the area."It's kinda gut wrenching. Because we've been working on this collection for over 20 years," Scott Larson said.Larson says he found his storage unit ransacked a few weeks ago. Thousands of cards he had for "Magic the Gathering" game were gone."Right now we're estimating about 50,000 cards. About 25 percent of our collection and probably in excess of $20,000," Larson said.So far, he says there have been no arrests.The company which owns and operates the apartment complex did not return calls for comment.