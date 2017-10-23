HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A store break-in led to a chase involving four suspects late Sunday night in northwest Houston.
Eyewitness News reporter Natasha Barrett is live at the T-Mobile where the chase started with the latest on this developing story all morning on ABC13.
Houston police responded to a report of a burglary at a T-Mobile store in the 5300 block of Westheimer just before midnight.
Investigators saw a maroon vehicle leaving the area and attempted to stop it when the driver took off.
The chase ended near Hardy Road and Irvington Boulevard when the driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a concrete wall.
Three suspects are in custody. Police are still looking for the fourth person involved.
Investigators say the suspects are possibly juveniles.
Police are looking into whether these suspects are connected to several other T-Mobile burglaries that happened early Sunday evening.
