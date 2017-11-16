Burglars busted into a Houston church this week in Kashmere Gardens. They even targeted the sanctuary inside Smyrna Seventh-Day Adventist Church.The break-in occurred sometime between Sunday night and Wednesday morning.The unknown group of crooks stole tens of thousands of dollars in electronics, kitchenware, and even Hurricane Harvey relief items. The church's new keyboard, along with its entire sound system, was taken from inside the house of worship.Members of the congregation told ABC13 they need the community's help to catch the culprits.Elder Donald Lee said service is still a go this weekend. Lee suspects it took multiple people to pull off the burglary."God does not sleep and his secretary don't nod, so what you did, you didn't get away with. It may not haunt you today but it will come back and haunt you," said Lee. "I'm sure everybody will be feeling the effects but we're not going to let them steal our God. We're going to praise God in the highest without microphones, without music, without whatever. We're going to praise God and thank Him."If you have information on who is responsible, call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477.If you would like to help the church, you can reach them at 713-673-3976.