Stafford police are searching for suspects who committed an aggravated robbery at a Stafford business Friday morning.The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at RVR Health and Wellness Center located at 11925 U.S. 59 Freeway.According to police, two unidentified men armed with a gun robbed the business.Police say the suspects stole property from the business and an employee, including credit cards that were used at a Walmart located on Beltway 8 and Bissonnet.Authorities said a woman with facial tattoos was captured on a Walmart surveillance video using the credit cards that were taken in the robbery. The woman was driving a Buick sedan."She has a unique appearance," said Officer A.J. Tyler with the Stafford Police Department. "There's a tattoo on her left thigh with possibly a name or some other word."Police believe the woman may have provided the getaway car for the robbers.If anyone has any information regarding this aggravated robbery or the identity of the suspects, contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).