  • LIVE VIDEO 2018 Houston Art Car Parade
ARMED ROBBERY

Stafford PD searches for men involved in aggravated robbery at clinic

EMBED </>More Videos

Stafford police asking for the public's help in identifying robbery suspects (KTRK)

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) --
Stafford police are searching for suspects who committed an aggravated robbery at a Stafford business Friday morning.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at RVR Health and Wellness Center located at 11925 U.S. 59 Freeway when police say two unidentified men armed with a gun robbed the business.

Police say the suspects stole property from the business and an employee, including credit cards that were used at a Walmart located on Beltway 8 and Bissonnet.

Authorities said a woman with facial tattoos was captured on a Walmart surveillance video using the credit cards that were taken in the robbery. The woman was driving a Buick passenger car.

Stafford PD is trying to identify the suspects, and gain more information on the robbery.

If anyone has any information regarding this Aggravated Robbery or the identity of the suspects, contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
armed robberyrobberygunsStaffordFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARMED ROBBERY
Shoplifting suspects pull gun on Kohl's store employee
Tourist robbed at knife-point of 'Make America Great Again' hat
Store clerk fights back against armed robber
Woman fires gun to scare off masked attackers in her driveway
More armed robbery
Top Stories
Construction worker murdered during robbery attempt
WATCH LIVE: 31st Annual Houston Art Car Parade
Hail and structure damages
After storms clear, cooling temps and a great finish to the weekend
Starbucks responds after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
Bacteria and feces found in fake cosmetics seized in LA
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Security guard shot outside sports bar in east Harris County
Show More
US, UK & France launch Syria strikes targeting chemical weapons
2-year-old killed after tree falls on home during storm
Details revealed in teen's suffocation death inside van
Trump orders retaliatory strike on Syria after chemical attack
Texas leaders react after Trump orders strike on Syria
More News