Spring man claims teen almost killed his wife in possible road rage incident

A Spring man claims a teen who just got her license nearly killed his wife in a possible road rage incident.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Tiffany Lafoy was in surgery for hours on Sunday to treat injuries from her head to her toes.

Her husband, David, said he's still in shock and just wants answers.

"She's got a broken arm, broken ribs, two punctured lungs and a shattered pelvis," he said.

The mother of four was struck by a teen driver on Saturday night at the intersection of Buckminster and Atherstone in Spring.

Precinct 3 constables in Montgomery County said the teen went through the stop sign while Tiffany and another relative were in the car. According to investigators, the two got out of the car following the close call with the teen, who claimed the other passenger then threw something at her. The teen driver then took off, striking Tiffany.

David questioned that account and said his wife was dragged down the street. He said witnesses claimed the teen didn't stop after initially striking his wife.

"He made the statement the lady just basically ran her over. She ran a stop sign," David said of the witness' allegation.

Police say they will conduct more interviews to find out what happened, and the Montgomery County Attorney's Office will decide if anyone will be charged.

