A Spring ISD paraprofessional is accused of hitting a student at Dueitt Middle School.The incident was caught on camera and posted to social media.In the video, the aide could be seen hitting a student on the head. Students said the video had circulated around the school and was shared.One of the students decided to show her mother, who called ABC13."That's a teacher hitting a student like that?" Georgia Parker asked."The teacher has to go," Joan Gomez added.In a statement, the district said they were aware of the video. The staff member has been removed from her duties.