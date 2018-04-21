TREE FALL

Spring Fire Department cuts man's trees after he falls from ladder

Spring Fire Department cuts man's trees after he falls from ladder (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
The Spring Fire Department lent a helping hand while they responded to a medical call Thursday afternoon.

The fire department said Engine 72's Hamilton Ledkins, Chris Torres, and Nick Evans responded to a call after a man fell from a ladder while trimming trees.

After the man went to the ER, the crew finished his tree trimming, making the task one less thing he had to worry about.

