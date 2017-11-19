SPORTS

UNDEFEATED: Youth football team learning life lessons through season

EMBED </>More Videos

Youth football team learning life lessons through season. (KTRK)

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
It was the final game of the season Sunday afternoon for the Broncos of the Fort Bend County Youth Football League's Junior Division.

The Broncos are unbeaten and have been near perfect this season -- holding their opponent to zero points.

"In this league, not giving up any point is a big deal," Club President Sean Conner said. "It doesn't happen a lot."

Each player -- still in elementary school -- have played together in the club's flag football program.

"It's awesome because we get to win games and be friends with everybody," Matthew Cosby said.

Quarterback CJ James got the chance to wear a gold necklace at practice.

"If you make a good play, interception or touchdown, you get to wear the chain," he said.

At the conclusion of their game against the Titans, the Broncos remained an unbeaten team.

"How hard have your worked for this?" ABC13's Deborah Wrigley asked.

"We worked really hard," DeVonte Taylor Jr. said. "Blood, sweat and tears. But it's been a fun time."


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsfootballlittle leagueMissouri City
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
What's the sports world saying about the Texans win?
Fans camping out at Academy ahead of Altuve's appearance
Andre Johnson inducted into Texans Ring of Honor
Texans end losing streak with win against Cardinals
More Sports
Top Stories
Driver with F-Trump sticker adds Sheriff Nehls to display
Charles Manson dies at 83
Fans camping out at Academy ahead of Altuve's appearance
P!nk stuns with gravity-defying performance
Texans end losing streak with win against Cardinals
Andre Johnson inducted into Texans Ring of Honor
How a unique look makes the next "It" girl
Authorities searching for suspect on foot in NW Houston
Show More
Border agent dies after being injured in Texas
Russell Simmons accused of sexually assaulting teen model
3 family members killed in alleged drunk driving crash
ESPN: D'Onta Foreman tore Achilles during Texans win
PHOTOS: Texans cheerleaders unveil new calendar
More News
Top Video
Charles Manson dies at 83
Fans camping out at Academy ahead of Altuve's appearance
How a unique look makes the next "It" girl
Driver with F-Trump sticker adds Sheriff Nehls to display
More Video